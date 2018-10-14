Wales

In Pictures: Storm Callum puts Wales under water

  • 14 October 2018
Boats in Aberaeron harbour were dislodged during the storm Image copyright Rachel Beston
Image caption Aberaeron harbour took a battering during Storm Callum, with several boat suffering damage

Wales has suffered damaging flooding after a weekend of severe weather caused by Storm Callum.

Several towns and villages suffered flooding, with the worst affected counties being Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and southern Powys.

One man died after a landslide in the village of Cwmduad in Carmarthenshire.

Here is a selection of the most striking images from the flooding in Wales.

Image copyright Derren Jones
Image caption The River Conwy burst its banks in Llanwrst
Image copyright Keith Morris
Image caption High winds battered coastal areas like Aberystwyth on Friday
Image copyright Phillip Jones
Image caption Water levels in Aberdulais reached shin height on Saturday morning
Image copyright Facebook/Riverside Cafe
Image caption The Riverside Cafe at Newcastle Emlyn in Ceredigion was overwhelmed as the River Tiefi burst its banks
Image copyright Frank Moore
Image caption Aberystwyth seafront on Friday afternoon
Image copyright Daniel James
Image caption This garage and caravan in Carmarthen were hit by rising waters
Image copyright Dafydd Williams
Image caption Vans from the post depot in Carmarthen had to be moved to the local supermarket due to the flooding
Image caption Flood water poured through farm gates like at this one in Libanus, Powys
Image copyright Vanessa Zara Davies
Image caption One of the routes into Crickhowell was blocked on Saturday morning
Image copyright Claire Kingdon
Image caption Flood water was attempting to creep into this pub in Crickhowell
Image copyright Angharad Lewis
Image caption One of the main streets in Llanybydder, Carmarthenshire, was hit by flooding
Image copyright Michael Bolton
Image caption The River Neath was close to reaching the level of the aqueduct at Aberdulais

