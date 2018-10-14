Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police

A man who died following a landslide in south Wales during Storm Callum is a 21-year-old local man.

Corey Sharpling died as the landslip fell on the A484 at Cwmduad between Carmarthen and Cardigan on Saturday.

Mr Sharpling, from Newcastle Emlyn, died at the scene at about 17:00 BST as torrential rain hit the area causing flooding in many areas.

Police are supporting the dead man's family and the road remains closed.

It is believed Mr Sharpling, the youngest of four children, was on his way to his part-time job at McDonald's in Carmarthen when the incident happened.

The fast food outlet shut its doors on Saturday as a mark of respect.

"It is a very, very sad day for us as his employer but also the staff who worked with him," said franchise owner Ron Mounsey.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The landslip fell on the main A484 Carmarthen to Cardigan road at Cwmduad at about 17:00 BST

Image copyright Google Image caption Corey Sharpling was believed to be on his way to work at McDonald's in Carmarthen when tragedy struck

"We send our condolences to his family."

A local said the Sharpling family moved to Newcastle Emlyn 10 years ago.