Image caption Emergency services are at Blackwier bridge in Cardiff

A search is under way after reports a person has fallen into the River Taff during the aftermath of Storm Callum.

Emergency services including the coastguard and fire service are at Blackweir bridge in Cardiff.

Rescuers in boats are among the search party and a helicopter is also being used during the incident on Sunday.

South Wales Fire Service who are at the scene told BBC Wales the person was believed to have fallen into the water further up stream.