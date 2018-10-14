Historic Rhiw Goch pub in Trawsfynydd destroyed by fire
14 October 2018
A historic pub has been destroyed by a fire during the early hours of Sunday.
Crews from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Rhiw Goch in Trawsfynydd, Gwynedd, at about 00:30 BST.
The property was originally built as a farmhouse in the 12th Century and was the last public house in the village.
Incident commander Dave Hughes said no-one was hurt in the blaze and crews worked in "difficult conditions" to stop it spreading to other buildings.
The cause of the fire is not known.