Historic Rhiw Goch pub in Trawsfynydd destroyed by fire

  • 14 October 2018
The remains of the blaze at the Rhiw Goch pub
A historic pub has been destroyed by a fire during the early hours of Sunday.

Crews from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Rhiw Goch in Trawsfynydd, Gwynedd, at about 00:30 BST.

The property was originally built as a farmhouse in the 12th Century and was the last public house in the village.

Incident commander Dave Hughes said no-one was hurt in the blaze and crews worked in "difficult conditions" to stop it spreading to other buildings.

The cause of the fire is not known.

