Image copyright Iris Image caption Three Centimetres, directed by Lebanese filmmaker Lara Zeidan, won the Iris Prize 2018

A Lebanese woman has won Cardiff's international LGBT+ short film award, the Iris Prize 2018.

Lara Zeidan has also won £30,000 for her film, Three Centimetres, which she will use to make a new short film in Wales.

The film Beyond 'There's always a black issue, dear' won the best British award, while AIDS drama 1985 won best feature film.

The winners were announced at Tramshed, Clare Road, on Sunday.

"We all agreed that we couldn't wait to see what she does next," said judge Carrie Lyell, editor of DIVA magazine. "If there's any justice in the world, she has a great career ahead of her."

Ms Zeidan said: "I'm delighted to have won the Iris Prize. I love working in short film - it's all about sharing small but meaningful moments."