Tributes have been paid to a man killed in a "freak" landslide in south Wales during Storm Callum.

Corey Sharpling, died as the slip fell on the A484 at Cwmduad between Carmarthen and Cardigan on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, from Newcastle Emlyn, had been standing in the road after a fallen tree had blocked the bus he had been on.

A friend of the family, Reverand Dewi Roberts said: "He was such a lovely young lad."

It is believed Mr Sharpling, the youngest of four children, was on his way to his part-time job at McDonald's in Carmarthen when he was killed at 17:00 BST.

Mr Roberts said: "It's such a tragedy, one of those freak accidents.

"The bus had stopped, he walked out to look at the lorry which had been damaged and to watch the rescue people do their work, and then all of a sudden he had gone.

"We all feel for the family, he was such a lovely young lad.

"He was very quiet. Everybody thought he was a decent lad in every way - that's the impression I have got from people who knew him better."

The landslip fell on the main A484 Carmarthen to Cardigan road at Cwmduad at about 17:00 BST

Mr Sharpling has been described as a "witty, charming, loyal and beautiful son" in a statement from his family.

A spokeswoman from University of Wales Trinity, St David's, Carmarthen, where Mr Sharpling's mother works, said they were "deeply saddened" by the news.

"We offer our sincerest condolences and support to Corey's family and friends," she said.

"In particular, our thoughts are with Corey's mother, who is a valued and respected member of staff, at this difficult very time."

Carmarthenshire Council said the road is likely to remain closed for some time as debris from the landslide is removed.

The clear-up operation has begun in the wake of the storm, which caused flooding, road closures and rail disruption.