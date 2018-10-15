Image copyright Cunningham Family Image caption Mr Cunningham played international rugby league for Wales Students

A Welsh rugby player is to undergo spinal surgery after suffering "horrific" injuries in a motorbike crash in Australia.

Curtis Cunningham, 27, originally from Cardiff, collided with a car on a motorway near Mackay, north Queensland.

He suffered severe injuries including a fractured skull, fractures to his spine and bruising to the front of his brain.

Friend Leah Lambert said: "He is a fighter loved by so many people and we all know he will pull through."

The father-of-one has lived in Australia for the past four years where he now plays for Mackay Souths Sharks.

Mr Cunningham played rugby union for Bridgend, Pontypool, Beddau and Tonmawr.

He also played rugby league for Cardiff Demons, Celtic Crusaders, South Wales Scorpions, Gloucestershire All Golds, London Skolars and was capped at international level by Wales Students.

Image caption Mr Cunningham has spent the last four years in Australia where he now plays for Mackay South Sharks.

The collision happened on the Bruce Highway on 10 October, with the driver and passenger of the car escaping unhurt.

He was taken to Mackay Hospital, having also suffered fractured ribs and a collapsed lung as well as leg and facial injuries, but has now been transferred to a hospital in Brisbane for surgery.

Friends have raised almost £3,000 via a fundraising page to support his family in Australia and to help family members in Wales visit.

On the website, Leah Lambert wrote: "He is a devoted dad to his daughter and is a loving and a caring person.

"So many people have so much love for Curtis and the support here is amazing, it's a shame Curtis is not yet responsive enough to know about this.

"Due to his horrific injuries he will be out of work and will need help to support himself and his family."

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.