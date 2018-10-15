Simon Clark death: 'Stop protecting caravan park murder suspect'
People who know the whereabouts of a murder suspect should "stop protecting him," Dyfed-Powys Police has said.
Steve Baxter is wanted on suspicion of murdering Simon Clark, 54, who was found dead on 28 September at Grove Caravan Park in Carmarthenshire.
Mr Baxter, 52, who is also known as Steve Tidy, Steve Rowley, Wayne Tidy or William Tidy, has connections in south and west Wales and northern England.
Det Supt Huw Davies said: "Someone knows where he is."
"Simon Clark's family deserve to see all those involved in his death brought to justice."
Mr Baxter is 5'5" (1.65m) tall, with the name Chez and entwined circles tattooed on his left arm and a serpent on his right arm.
Independent charity Crimestoppers is also offering a reward of up to £5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Steve Baxter and he has been added to the Most Wanted section of its website.
Four people have been charged in connection with Mr Clark's murder.