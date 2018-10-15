Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Tributes have been left near where Owain Jones died

Tributes have been paid to a rugby player who was pulled from Penarth Marina on Friday night.

A spokeswoman for Cardiff Coroner's Office said Owain Jones, 32, died due to a "cardiac arrest after being submerged in water".

Police are appealing for witnesses to the tragedy which occurred at about 22:00 BST on Friday, but say there are no suspicious circumstances.

Mr Jones played scrum half for the Cardiff Saracens rugby club.

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Mr Jones was pulled from Penarth Marina on Friday night

A spokesperson for the Penarth Coastguard Rescue Team said: "We were tasked to assist with two persons in the water.

"Both casualties were taken out of water and received treatment from Med Serve Wales, the Welsh Ambulance NHS Trust, including the HART rescue team. Also on the scene was the Rescue 187 Coastguard helicopter.

"The casualty was taken to University Hospital of Wales for further treatment."

A full inquest is due to be held at a later date.