Image copyright Family Photo Image caption The body of John Williams was found lying in a pool of blood

A man accused of murdering a 67-year-old who was found dead at a house had previously admitted killing his girlfriend, a jury has heard.

John Williams, 67, was found at a house in Bonymaen in Swansea in March with his hands tied behind his back.

Jonathan Donne, 42, denies murder and robbery along with Gemma Owen, 31, and Simon Cairns, 46, all from Swansea.

Swansea Crown Court heard in 2007 Mr Donne admitted manslaughter over a fight in which his partner had a knife.

The court heard they had been "heavily under the influence of heroin" and he had managed to disarm his former partner before stabbing her.

'Growing cannabis'

Jim Davies prosecuting described the incident as going "beyond what would properly be described as self-defence".

As part of the agreed facts procedure between the prosecution and the defence, jurors also heard that Gemma Owen had been recalled back to prison at the time she was arrested.

She failed to attend appointments with the probation service for earlier convictions relating to theft, the court heard.

Ms Owen, Mr Donne and Mr Cairns believed Mr Williams had large amounts of money at his home where he had been growing and selling cannabis, the court has heard.

The jury was told police found lose cannabis buds around Mr Williams' living room while more than 60 cannabis plants of varying sizes were found in the loft.

Officers also found £10,000 in £20 notes in a locked tin in his kitchen.

The trial continues.