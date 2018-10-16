Welsh rise in employment tops UK table

Image copyright portishead1/Getty Images

Wales has seen the biggest rise in the employment rate of all the nations and regions of the UK in the last three months and compared with a year ago.

Figures for Wales showed between June and August there were 35,000 more employed than in the previous quarter.

There were 60,000 more people in work compared with a year earlier.

This means in the last year the employment rate has risen 2.6 percentage points, compared with the UK average of 0.4 percentage points.

In the last year Wales also seen the greatest fall in the rate of "economic inactivity", which counts the number of people who are unavailable to work because they are either sick, caring for someone, studying full-time or have taken early retirement.

This group are not counted in unemployment figures.

There are 49,000 fewer economically inactive people in Wales than in the same period last year.

The proportion of working-age people who are economically inactive in Wales is now 21.9% - lower than Scotland, Northern Ireland, Yorkshire and Humber, the north-west of England and the north-east of England.

Unemployment rate

The jobless rate in Wales remains at 3.8%.

This is unchanged from the figures published a month ago by the Office for National Statistics and lower than the average for the UK of 4%.

Only the south-west and the east of England have lower rates of unemployment.

These latest figures show there were 10,000 fewer unemployed people in Wales compared with March to May.

Proportionally that is the biggest fall of all the nations and regions of the UK.