Image caption Environment Minister Hannah Blythyn called on people to work together

A £100,000 emergency fund has been set up by Carmarthenshire council to help people hit by flooding.

Twelve households along the river in Pont Tyweli, near Llandysul, Ceredigion, will each receive £200 towards repairs as some did not have insurance due to high premiums.

Environment Minister Hannah Blythyn, who met residents on Tuesday, said the floods had caused "devastation".

About 80 properties flooded in south west Wales over the weekend.

Ms Blythyn said financial support was available in emergencies, and she urged councils to contact Welsh Government officials.

"It's really important that we all work together to support the communities," she said.

Carmarthenshire council has set up a hardship fund for residents "most in need of financial support", it said, with officials visiting people to provide support.

Image caption Adrian Thomas's flooded home needs repairs including new flooring

Adrian Thomas, whose home near Pont Tyweli was hit by flooding, said he was quoted more than £3,000 for household insurance three years ago because his property was near to the river.

He has moved in with relatives while repairs to flooring are carried out to his home.

"We are back daily trying to clean up," he said, adding that the £200 cash offer would go some way to help.

Image caption Water levels had receded on the River Teifi

Ceredigion council senior officer Rhodri Llwyd said a review would consider what further action was needed to protect communities from flooding.

"Our thoughts go out to all those residents who have been affected," he said.

He said infrastructure had also been damaged with costs expected to run into millions of pounds.

Rhondda Cynon Taf council said the flood clean-up cost it £100,000, with 187 calls for help between Friday and Sunday, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Some communities said the flooding was the worst in 30 years.

Corey Sharpling, 21, from Newcastle Emlyn, died in a "freak" landslip on the A484 at Cwmduad between Carmarthen and Cardigan on Saturday.