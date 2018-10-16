Image copyright The National Showcaves Centre for Wales Image caption A similar model to Fred, who is believed to have been washed into the River Tawe

A dinosaur called Fred is "missing" after being washed away during Storm Callum.

Fred is one of 250 models at Dan-yr-Ogof caves in The National Showcaves Centre for Wales in Powys.

Kerry Bennett, who looks after the dinosaurs, said Fred was likely to be in the River Tawe, and hopes it can be found before being swept out to sea.

The centre's owners said Fred disappeared after a ledge collapsed during Storm Callum.

The velociraptor model was made from fibreglass and resin, and was hollow inside, so should float, they added.

Mr Bennett said: "Over the years you get fond of them, and this is the first one that has disappeared on my watch."

The centre is offering £300 for the velociraptor's safe return.