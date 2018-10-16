Wales

Woman, 100, marries partner of 30 years in Prestatyn

  • 16 October 2018
Image caption Norah and Malcolm Yates met at a dance in the 1980s

A 100-year-old woman has married her 74-year-old partner after 30 years together.

Norah and Malcolm Yates tied the knot at a hotel near their home in Prestatyn, Denbighshire, on Tuesday.

The bride, a former school cook, had been twice married and widowed when she met divorced Mr Yates at a dance in the 1980s and they have "been together ever since".

Mr Yates, a former bus driver, popped the question earlier this year.

His bride arrived at the ceremony to Abba's Dancing Queen and was pushed down the aisle in her wheelchair by a pageboy.
Image caption Norah Yates arrived at the ceremony to Abba's Dancing Queen

Asked why they waited so long to get married, Mrs Yates said: "I didn't wait, life went too quick. I was always doing something."

But she added: "Malcolm never mentioned it and I wasn't going to ask him to marry me."

Mrs Yates was born in Wrexham and moved to Prestatyn while in her teens.

She worked at a hotel where she met her first husband Fred Thomas with whom she had a daughter, Marlene.

After his death she met and later married Bert Witkiss and it was shortly after his death that she met Mr Yates.
Image caption Norah and Malcolm Yates tied the knot at a hotel near their home

