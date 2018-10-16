Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Mr Lewis had a son Llewellyn and wife Laura

The family of a man killed when he was hit by a car described him as a "loving father" who was "full of soul".

Shane Lewis, 41 from Ruthin, Denbighshire, was run over while walking along the A494 in the early hours of Sunday morning.

His family said he was "the best dad" to his son Llewellyn and a "loving husband" to his wife Laura.

In a statement they said: "Shane was full of life and a true character. He lived for his son and wife."

They added: "He was kind, caring and full of soul. He will be with us in our hearts and memories forever and will be sorely missed."

North Wales Police is appealing for any witnesses travelling along the A494 between 01:00 BST and 01:40 on Sunday.

Sergeant Stephen Richards said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Lewis' family and friends at this sad time. They are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers."