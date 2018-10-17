Severe delays on M4 after six-vehicle crash at Margam
- 17 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Motorists have been warned about "severe delays" on the M4 after a six-vehicle crash.
The eastbound motorway is partially blocked at junction 38 for Margam Road in Neath Port Talbot.
The vehicles involved in the crash were moved to the hard shoulder by 08:05 GMT, but traffic is still queuing to junction 43 for Llandarcy and the travel time is about 60 minutes.
It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the crash.