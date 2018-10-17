Image copyright Traffic Wales

Motorists have been warned about "severe delays" on the M4 after a six-vehicle crash.

The eastbound motorway is partially blocked at junction 38 for Margam Road in Neath Port Talbot.

The vehicles involved in the crash were moved to the hard shoulder by 08:05 GMT, but traffic is still queuing to junction 43 for Llandarcy and the travel time is about 60 minutes.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the crash.