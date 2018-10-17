In pictures: Snapshots of British Army life captured on camera
Brecon-based Cpl Tom Evans is named British Army photographer of the year.
Cpl Tom Evans, based in Brecon, Powys, has been named British Army photographer of the year. This photograph, entitled Guardian Angel, also won him the overall best image award. Cpl Evans works as a photographer with 160th Infantry Brigade and Headquarters Wales. Some of the images shown have been cropped for display purposes.
Askari Storm 1: Cpl Evans's winning portfolio of images was taken over 12 months during visits to Canada, Afghanistan, Kenya, Estonia and Poland.
Prairie Storm.
Poland Queen's Dragoon Guards.
Rifles Boxing.
Cpl Evans, who is originally from Newbury, Berkshire, said being a photographer was "the best job in the Army", adding: "I get to see the whole Army, every trade and every cap badge and see them at work in so many exciting and varied places across the world. That gives us a unique perspective on it all.”