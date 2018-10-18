Image copyright Twitter/Bez Image caption Transport For Wales took over the franchise from Arriva at the weekend

Commuters have accused Wales' new £5bn rail franchise of failing to improve services after more disruption.

Passengers have complained of trains being delayed and cancelled, packed services with too few carriages and trains not stopping to pick up.

Transport for Wales (TfW) took from Arriva Trains Wales at the weekend, but one commuter said: "I see nothing has changed with Transport for Wales then."

But TfW blamed Storm Callum for disruption.

After a second day of disruption for rail passengers travelling between south Wales and London, TfW was also criticised for "disgusting" service during the morning commute.

First Minister Carwyn Jones promised improvements after Monday's tough start to the 15-year Wales and Borders franchise, but warned improvements "won't happen overnight".

The government has vowed to transform the service and operators KeolisAmey have ordered 148 new trains costing about £800m.

Image caption A Valleys Line train was submerged by flood water at Penrhiwceiber, near Mountain Ash, during Storm Callum

Some customers have acknowledged it will take time for improvements to be felt.

TfW apologised for overcrowding but said damage caused by Storm Callum had a "significant impact" on the number of trains available.

Colin Lea, commercial and customer director, said: "Currently there are only a finite number of trains in our fleet, a significant proportion of which are being repaired as a result of autumn weather conditions.

"At the same time we are investing significantly in making trains fully accessible for persons of reduced mobility.

"Our engineers work incredibly hard round the clock to get as many trains back into service as possible and we remain fully committed to providing services with the planned number of carriages on every route."

Rail chaos during Storm Callum

Friday 12 October

Train hit tree between Whitland and Tenby

Flooding at Cwmbach

Tree on line at Merthyr Vale

Flooding at Penrhiwceiber and train trapped

Train hit branch at Leominster

Saturday 13 October

Flooding at Pontarddulais blocked the entire Heart of Wales line

Train hit debris at Cross Keys

Train hit tree at Clunderwen

Tree blocking line at Llanishen

Flooding at Llwynypia

Track blocked at Llanbradach

Sunday 14 October

Train struck tree at Tallerddig

Very poor rail conditions at Wellington

Brick thrown at train at Shotton

Commuters have hit out. Andrew James accused TfW of "adopting Arriva practices already", while Sharon Lewis added: "I see nothing has changed."