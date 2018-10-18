Image copyright Eirian Evans Image caption Meetings at Denbighshire County Hall in Ruthin are not always held at convenient times, one councillor claimed

A council has been branded a "retirement club" after members rejected the idea of evening meetings.

The majority responding to a survey of Denbighshire councillors preferred the current policy of morning meetings.

Councillor Paul Penlington, who has a full time job, said that made it "very difficult" for people in work or with caring responsibilities to take part.

Natasha Davies of equality charity Chwarae Teg said meeting times were a barrier to women seeking election.

Just under three-quarters of Denbigshire councillors - 35 out of 47 - replied to the survey, with 29 saying they wanted to have morning meetings, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Mr Penlington commented: "I have said Denbighshire council is a retirement club for councillors.

"Until more flexibility is introduced it will remain that way, and the public will be excluded from local democracy.

"Holding all meetings during the morning in Ruthin is convenient for the officers of the county, not residents or councillors who are some way off retirement."

Ms Davies added that women remained "notably under-represented", making up just 28% of councillors across Wales.

"If we want to open up our local councils to new and diverse voices, we have to challenge traditional approaches to organising council business and duties, and listen to those who currently face additional barriers to taking on the role of councillor," she said.

"While the majority of current councillors may not see the need for change now, these decisions need to look at long-term goals and ensure that steps are taken to deliver more representative local government."

In 2015, a Welsh Government minister was accused of ageism when he proposed term limits for councillors.

Leighton Andrews, the then public services minister, said he wanted to break up "the old boys' club" and bring in fresh blood.