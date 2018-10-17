A woman arrested on suspicion of murder has been released after police said the death of a man found in pub toilets was no longer being treated as suspicious.

The body of Philip Hughes, 52, was discovered in Market Vaults in Llangefni, Anglesey, on Tuesday.

Police said the results of a post-mortem examination showed Mr Hughes died of natural causes.

The 32-year-old arrested woman was released without charge. A file would be sent to the coroner.