Lesley Critchett said she and husband Andy "had so much planned"

A woman has told how her husband died in the "most horrific circumstances" after he was swept out to sea while they were on holiday in Sri Lanka.

Lesley Critchett said she saw husband Andy, 49, being dragged into the water by the current while in the surf.

Mrs Critchett, from Rhos-on-Sea, Conwy county, said: "He was my best friend, my life. I will never get over it."

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was liaising with Sri Lankan officials after a Briton's death.

Mrs Critchett said: "Tommy our friend was in the sea with him and tried to save him but the current was too strong.

"I was held back. They wouldn't let me get to Andy. It was about 30 minutes before they could get him to shore.

"People on the beach tried to revive him but there was no life-saving equipment, there wasn't anything. It was terrible."

"Andy was the best husband, best father, stepfather and grandpa you could ask for," said his wife

Store manager Mr Critchett was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead.

"It was a horrendous situation," said Mrs Critchett, 53.

They had been on the island with friends for just over a week when the incident happened last Thursday.

"We had so much planned and in Sri Lanka we were having a wonderful time," said Mrs Critchett.

"Andy and I had 26 wonderful years together, we were so very happy, and I will carry that with me always.

"He would help anyone and was so loved."

Hairdresser Mrs Critchett said the couple had been planning a holiday to New York to celebrate his 50th birthday in the new year.