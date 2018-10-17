Image copyright Family Photo Image caption The body of John Williams was found lying in a pool of blood

A court has heard that a pensioner found dead at his home in Swansea "still had a pulse" when he was left tied up in his living room.

Jonathan Donne, 42, was giving evidence in his defence at Swansea Crown Court.

The body of John "Jack" Williams was discovered in the Bonymaen area of the city in March with his hands bound behind his back.

Mr Donne denies murder and robbery along with Gemma Owen, 31, and Simon Cairns, 46, all from Swansea.

He described overpowering Mr Williams after knocking on his front door in Bonymaen, but said that Mr Cairns had told him as they were leaving that the pensioner was still alive.

At one point sobbing in the dock, Mr Donne said: "I can't believe it happened, that he's dead. I can't get over it, I only tied him up."

The court heard Mr Donne and Mr Cairns had decided to find someone to steal cannabis plants from earlier in the day.

"Me and Gemma were both wanted on recall (to prison) so there were limited places we could go.

"I was just going to ask people to lend me money at first," said Mr Donne.

He told the jury that Mr Cairns said he knew of a possible target.

'Feisty'

Mr Donne said: "Going up there blind, all we knew was it was a house by the church and he was growing cannabis."

He told jurors that he had jumped into the front door when Mr Williams went to open it, describing him as "feisty", fighting back and "wrestling" Mr Donne into the living room.

"At one stage he had me, then I managed to get him and tied his hands up.

Mr Donne said: "He wants to tango with us obviously. We're trying to take his drugs and he doesn't want to give it."

When asked by his defence barrister, Christopher Clee QC, about his intentions, Mr Donne said he had not wanted to harm Mr Williams.

He said when tying him up he had tried to ensure the rope was loose "like handcuffs".

Mr Donne then described calling Miss Owen and Mr Cairns into the house to help look for the cannabis plants but said he had sent Ms Owen upstairs because he wanted to protect her from seeing Mr Williams "on the floor bleeding".

Mr Donne said after making off with drugs, he became concerned about Mr Williams' welfare and suggested getting a taxi back there.

The trial is continuing