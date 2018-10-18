Woman hit by bus in Swansea seriously injured
- 18 October 2018
A woman has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a bus in Swansea on Thursday morning, police have said.
Oystermouth Road was closed in both directions to allow the air ambulance to land.
The woman was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
South Wales Police is appealing for information and the westbound carriageway is expected to remain closed for several hours.