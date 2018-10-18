Image copyright Family photo Image caption Heddwyn Hughes died at 67 after breaking his neck at the nursing home he lived in

A doctor had not been told a man with disabilities who was found to have a fractured neck had fallen at a care home, an inquest has heard.

Heddwyn Hughes, 67, who suffered from autism and epilepsy, died in October 2015, about six months after a fall at Bro Myrddin care home in Carmarthen.

Dr Idris Gravelle said he "would have checked for trauma" had he been told about a fall that had caused paralysis.

He concluded Mr Hughes had a stroke, Milford Haven coroner's court heard.

Dr Gravelle told the inquest it was "difficult to say" whether Mr Hughes was conscious after he had attended the care home.

"I did not know there had been a fall. I was not given that information," he said.

"There was no evidence of pain. I was told he had collapsed."

He said there had been "no verbal response" and reflex reactions were "absent apart from his right ankle", coming to the conclusion that Mr Hughes had had a stroke.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Heddwyn Hughes was one of five residents at the Bro Myrddin care home

The inquest has heard, expert witness Dr Martin Hetzel said he believed Mr Hughes' fractured neck had not come as a result of an epileptic fit.

The fall happened when he was taken for a shower before breakfast, with staff describing him as "lethargic" and "floppy".

Sophy Miles, representing Mr Hughes' family, said this showed "there was something wrong".

The inquest continues.