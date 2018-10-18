Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV footage shows the moment Cox's car strikes a number of people on Cambrian Road, Newport

A man from Newport has been found guilty of using his car as a weapon to run over two people after a night out in Newport.

McCauley Cox, 19, had denied two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Two women who were sat on a kerb waiting for a taxi suffered serious injuries on Cambrian Road.

Judge Daniel Williams said he faced a "substantial period" in a young offender institution for his "outrageous" behaviour on 29 April.

He will be sentenced on Friday.

Image caption The area outside The Courtyard nightclub in Newport city centre was busy with clubbers leaving the bar

Newport Crown Court was shown CCTV footage of the women being run over outside The Courtyard nightclub.

Cox claimed he was trying to stop a fight by driving his car at a man involved, but hit Sophie Poole and Emma Nicholas instead.

One of the women was left with a split to her spleen, while the other was left with damage to 5% of her skin.

Cox claimed he was "scared" of the crowd hitting his car after a stabbing in the city two weeks earlier, and drove off not realising he had run anyone over.

Later on the morning of the incident, the car was found "engulfed in fire" in another part of the city by police and Mr Cox was found in an attic of a property.