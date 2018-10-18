Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Police think Steve Baxter travelled to west Wales shortly after being spotted in Glynneath

A bald murder suspect was seen wearing a hat and wig a day after a man was found dead, police have said.

The body of Simon Clark, 54, was found at Grove Caravan Park in Pendine, Carmarthenshire, on 28 September.

The following day, Steve Baxter, 52, was caught on CCTV in Glynneath in what police described as "the most up-to-date example of how he may be dressed".

Mr Baxter, who has connections in south and west Wales and northern England, is believed to be in Haverfordwest.

He is also known as Steve Tidy, Steve Rowley, Wayne Tidy and William Tidy.

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Simon Clark was described as a wonderful father, grandfather, son, brother, friend and partner

Police said Mr Baxter is bald, but was wearing a hat and wig in the CCTV footage and he may have attempted to change his appearance by growing facial hair or wearing glasses.

He is 5ft 5in (1.65cm) tall and has tattoos of the name Chez and entwined circles on his left arm and a serpent on his right arm.

Det Supt Huw Davies said: "Time is passing and we really need to speak to Steve Baxter to build a more accurate picture of what happened in Pendine."

Four people have been charged in connection with Mr Clark's death.