Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV footage shows the moment Cox's car strikes a number of people on Cambrian Road, Newport

A man who "used his car as a weapon" to run over two women after a night out has been locked up for 12 years.

McCauley Cox, 19, was found guilty of two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent on Thursday.

Cox, from Newport, hit Sophie Poole and Emma Nicholas outside a nightclub in the city on 29 April before reversing over them and driving over them again.

At Newport Crown Court on Friday, Cox was sent to a young offender institution.

He was given 12 years for causing grievous bodily harm with intent, three years for causing serious injury through dangerous driving and three years for causing actual bodily harm, to be served concurrently.

Cox claimed he was trying to stop a fight involving his friends outside The Courtyard nightclub in Cambrian Road by driving his Ford C-Max at a man involved, but hit his victims instead.

Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption McCauley Cox seriously injured two women by driving over them

One woman suffered a split spleen, while the other was left with tyre marks and friction burns on her skin.

Kelly Huggins of the Crown Prosecution Service said: "McCauley Cox used his vehicle as a weapon and caused an incident which left his victims with serious injuries."

Later on the morning of the attack, police found the car on fire in another part of the city and Cox was found in an attic of a property.