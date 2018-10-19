Image copyright Sebastian Marko Image caption The all-Welsh relay team will be competing at the World Championships in Liverpool

A four-time British Timbersports champion from Gwynedd will be leading an all-Welsh relay team at the world championships in Liverpool on Friday.

Extreme axeman Elgan Pugh, from Bala, was crowned British champion in Oxfordshire in August.

He got a taste for the sport by competing in similar events staged at the annual Royal Welsh Show in Powys.

Timbersports involves chopping, sawing and slicing wood at speed with axes, saws and chainsaws.

"We all know each other so we get on well," Pugh, who will be competing against 22 other people from all over the world, told BBC Radio Wales.

Pugh said the relay involves four different events: the chain saw; an underhand chop; the six-foot cross-cut saw; and finally the axe cut.

While he concedes there is an "element of danger" in the sport, he maintained that competitors know what they are doing.