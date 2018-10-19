Image copyright TfW Image caption Flooding washed away the bed beneath the tracks at Pontarddulais and Llandeilo

The Heart of Wales rail line has fully reopened a week after flooding damaged sections of tracks and trains, according to Transport for Wales.

The trackbed was washed away at Pontarddulais and Llandeilo when Storm Callum struck, said TfW.

Friday was the first time in seven days that services could run fully along the Shrewsbury and Swansea line.

So far this autumn, 24 of TfW's 127-strong fleet have been damaged by the weather, said bosses.

Network Rail said it had replaced 300 tonnes of ballast along the line at Llandeilo alone.

Commuters have been critical of issues across the wider rail network since TfW's takeover of the £5bn rail franchise in Wales on Monday.

First Minister Carwyn Jones has warned improvements "won't happen overnight".