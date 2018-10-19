Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Alun Powell has represented Wales as a medieval sports enthusiast

A medieval sports enthusiast has been told he could face jail after being found guilty of possessing a "14th Century sword" following a parking row.

Alun Powell, 31, of Maindee, Newport, was also found guilty of possessing a knuckle-duster and axe.

He was cleared of assaulting Kamil Ahmed and using the weapons as threats on 29 March at Essex Street, Newport.

However Judge Christopher Vosper told Powell at Newport Crown Court he could face jail when he is sentenced.

He said: "In one of the charges, if not two, an implement with a blade was involved and the starting guidelines is a custodial term."

Powell became involved in row with Mr Ahmed over cars allegedly blocking the road.

Aggressive purpose

When the argument escalated, he produced the sword and axe from the boot of his car.

Powell said he owned the weapons because he regularly takes part in re-enacting "historical medieval battles".

The court heard he had represented Wales in the equivalent of the sport's World Cup where fighters dress like knights, in full armour and use blunted weapons to fight, according to historical tournament rules.

Jenny Yeo, defending, said the father-of-four had "real passion for medieval combat but it was not used in an aggressive purpose beyond the sport."

Powell has been handed bail until he is sentenced.