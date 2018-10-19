Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption 'Dolly' was spotted running on the M4 motorway outside Cardiff

Traffic police in south Wales have joked about becoming "animal whisperers" - after they caught a loose sheep running on the M4 motorway.

Officers called to deal with the situation nicknamed the errant animal 'Dolly'.

The sheep was spotted on the three-lane motorway just outside Cardiff on Friday.

The force's roads policing unit tweeted: "A swift tackle and she is having a lift home."