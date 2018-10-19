Loose sheep rescued by police officers on M4 motorway
- 19 October 2018
Traffic police in south Wales have joked about becoming "animal whisperers" - after they caught a loose sheep running on the M4 motorway.
Officers called to deal with the situation nicknamed the errant animal 'Dolly'.
The sheep was spotted on the three-lane motorway just outside Cardiff on Friday.
The force's roads policing unit tweeted: "A swift tackle and she is having a lift home."