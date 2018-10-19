A 46-year-old man from Mancot has died after he suffered severe burns from a car fire in Flintshire.

North Wales Police officers and firefighters were called to the blaze in Wepre Lane, Connah's Quay at 08:30 BST on Friday.

Officers said the fire was not thought to be suspicious.

Andy Dunbobbin was travelling with his wife when they came across the fire. "A guy came out of the car completely engulfed in flames," he said.

He said people tried to help the man by getting him to drop down and roll on the floor.

"People put damp blankets on him and tried to sooth the burns," added Mr Dunbobbin, who is a county councillor.

"The emergency services were really quick on the scene. But even then, the burns this guy had suffered were horrific."

A spokeswoman for North Wales Police said the man "was attended to by staff from the ambulance service and fire crews, and was conveyed to hospital. The cause is under investigation."

His next of kin have been informed.