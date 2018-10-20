Swansea armed police incident sees two men arrested
- 20 October 2018
Two men have been arrested after armed police attended an incident in Swansea.
Officers were called to the Peniel Green Road area of the city at about 11:20 BST.
The men, aged 34 and 35, are in custody and police would not give any further information about the incident.
A South Wales Police spokesman said armed police had been sent to "ensure the safety of the public and officers in the area".