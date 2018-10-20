Wales

Swansea armed police incident sees two men arrested

  • 20 October 2018
Police car

Two men have been arrested after armed police attended an incident in Swansea.

Officers were called to the Peniel Green Road area of the city at about 11:20 BST.

The men, aged 34 and 35, are in custody and police would not give any further information about the incident.

A South Wales Police spokesman said armed police had been sent to "ensure the safety of the public and officers in the area".

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites