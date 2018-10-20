Wales

Caerphilly assault: Man seriously injured

  • 20 October 2018
Air ambulance over Caerphilly Image copyright @clur_roberts/Twitter

A man has been serious injured in an assault in Caerphilly.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said the incident happened on Mill Close at about 14:30 BST on Saturday.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene but the man was taken to University Hospital of Wales by road at 16:30 BST.

The man's condition is not known.

