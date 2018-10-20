Caerphilly assault: Man seriously injured
- 20 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been serious injured in an assault in Caerphilly.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said the incident happened on Mill Close at about 14:30 BST on Saturday.
An air ambulance was sent to the scene but the man was taken to University Hospital of Wales by road at 16:30 BST.
The man's condition is not known.