A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a collision between a motorbike and a car.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said the crash happened on the B5381 Lower Denbigh Road in St Asaph, Denbighshire just before 17:00 BST on Sunday.

The man was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital's trauma centre.

North Wales Police said the road was closed for a time but has now reopened.