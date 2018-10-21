Wales

St Asaph crash: Man airlifted after B5381 collision

  • 21 October 2018
A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a collision between a motorbike and a car.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said the crash happened on the B5381 Lower Denbigh Road in St Asaph, Denbighshire just before 17:00 BST on Sunday.

The man was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital's trauma centre.

North Wales Police said the road was closed for a time but has now reopened.

