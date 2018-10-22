Wales

M4 closed for 10 mile stretch near Cardiff after police incident

  • 22 October 2018
A man has been taken to hospital following a police incident which closed a 10 mile stretch of the M4.

South Wales Police shut the westbound carriageway at 03:00 BST between junctions 29 and 32. The road reopened at 05:45.

A force spokesman said the closure was because of "investigations which must be carried out at the scene".

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed a man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

