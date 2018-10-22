Image caption Derek Potter is on trial at Swansea Crown Court accused of murdering his wife

A man strangled his wife before trying to "cover up" the killing as a suicide, a court has heard.

Derek Potter, 64, is accused of murdering his wife Lesley, 66, who was found hanged at the couple's home in Swansea on 7 April.

Swansea Crown Court heard the death was only reinvestigated after police received a tip-off that he had allegedly confessed in a pub.

Mr Potter, of Mumbles, Swansea, denies murder.

Prosecutor Elwen Evans said a full post-mortem examination revealed Mrs Potter had suffered 30 rib fractures.

She said: "Mr Potter killed his wife by strangling her, using his hands.

"He then tried to cover up what he had done by pretending she had suspended herself with a ligature. He almost got away with that pretence."

The court was told police did not initially treat Mrs Potters' death as suspicious and her body was released to a funeral director.

'Confession'

However three weeks later - a week before her cremation was due to take place - police were called with information that "totally changed the situation".

The court heard Mr Potter confessed to a woman, who he asked to live with him, that he had killed his wife.

Ms Evan said: "As a direct result of her report of the confession, [police] started a full investigation of the death."

A post-mortem examination revealed Mrs Potter had a number of injuries including internal injuries, bruising and "other marks" on her body.

Ms Evans said pathologists could also determine a difference in signs of "manual strangulation" and hanging.

The trial continues.