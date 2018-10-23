Image copyright seb_ra Image caption £5.4 million has been uncovered by the latest National Fraud Initiative

£5.4m in fraud and overpayments have been uncovered in the latest review of public bodies across Wales.

It is a £1m increase on the previous report by the Auditor General for Wales, which found £4.4m had been wrongly paid out between 2014-16.

The review has been carried out every two years since 1996 - uncovering errors worth more than £35m in total.

Mistakes include pensions paid when someone has died, incorrect council tax reductions, or housing benefit errors.

The Auditor General collaborates on the National Fraud Initiative (NFI) with the UK's Cabinet Office, Audit Scotland and the Northern Ireland Audit Office, matching data across 13,000 organisations in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Image copyright Welsh Assembly Image caption Adrian Crompton said he was "proud to support Welsh public bodies in their fight against fraud"

In June 2013, the National Fraud Authority estimated that the annual loss to fraud against the public sector in the UK amounted to £662 million, excluding tax fraud. The current NFI exercise has identified £301 million in fraud and overpayments across the UK.

While all unitary local authorities, police, fire and NHS bodies in Wales must participate in the NFI, the Auditor General encourages all publicly funded bodies in Wales to take part on a voluntary, free basis.

The Auditor General Adrian Crompton said: "I'm proud to support Welsh public bodies in their fight against fraud, as it's not a victimless crime.

"When fraudsters claim for services and benefits they're not entitled to, it means that those in genuine need may have to wait longer for services, treatments or help.

"Uncovering £5.4 million in this latest NFI exercise is a considerable help to public services facing huge financial challenges."