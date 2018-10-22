Image copyright Family Photo Image caption The body of John Williams was found in his home in Swansea in March

A woman accused of murdering a pensioner said he had already been attacked before she entered his home.

Gemma Owen, 31, is accused alongside Jonathan Donne, 42, and Simon Cairns, 46, of killing John "Jack" Williams at his Swansea home in March.

She told Swansea Crown Court she was "shocked" to find Mr Williams injured on the floor after her boyfriend Mr Donne called her into the house.

All three defendants deny charges of murder, manslaughter and robbery.

The trial has heard the trio, all of Gordon Thomas Close, Brynmelyn, Swansea, targeted Mr Williams because it was believed he had large amounts of money at his home, where he had been growing and selling cannabis.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Police released CCTV images of Mr Williams out shopping

The court heard Ms Owen had been a heroin addict since her teenage years and had a list of previous convictions for offences including shoplifting and theft.

She insisted, however, none of her crimes were violent and that she had needed to finance her drug habit.

She met Mr Donne while buying drugs from him and they started a relationship.

On 29 March, the pair joined Mr Cairns in a flat to smoke crack cocaine before driving to Mr Williams' house in the Bonymaen area of Swansea.

Ms Owen told the court that Mr Donne asked her to knock on the front door but he then disappeared after nobody answered.

Image copyright PA Image caption Gemma Owen, 31, Jonathan Donne, 42, and Simon Cairns, 46, are on trial at Swansea Crown Court for murder, manslaughter and robbery

The court was shown CCTV footage of Ms Owen wandering along a nearby street and seen hiding behind vehicles while Mr Cairns waited in the car.

She told the court she was trying to find her boyfriend and was scared the police would spot her.

After hearing a shout, she said she then saw Mr Donne back at the front door of Mr Williams' house and she entered with Mr Cairns.

When asked what she saw, Ms Owen said: "I just seen a guy on the floor and I could see his trousers were down.

"I could see the top of his bum, I thought that was odd... I pulled his trousers up."

She continued: "I could see his face had a little bit of blood on it. I just thought something had gone on and they'd had a fight.

"I just couldn't believe it, I was shocked."

She said she then walked upstairs where she found Mr Donne.

The trial continues