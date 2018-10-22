Image caption The floor in Helen Jones' house has been lifted by the flood

A flood victim has criticised a council over its response to the crisis brought by Storm Callum.

Helen Jones' home in Llechryd, Ceredigion, was one of nearly 100 to be flooded but she said her family had to rely on charity after getting no help to find a new home.

Ms Jones and her two children were not insured at their rented accommodation.

Ceredigion council said it was working with all affected residents to find them alternative accommodation.

The flooding, after the River Teifi burst its banks, was described as some of the worst in 30 years around the county and in Carmarthenshire where one man died following a landslide.

However, Ceredigion County Council has not offered the same scheme as its counterparts in Carmarthenshire where there is a £300,000 hardship fund to help homes and businesses

"If it wasn't for the local church I would be homeless, no-one else has offered to re-house me," said Ms Jones.

"Even to have just had a couple of hundred pounds from a hardship fund would have really helped me, but we've had nothing. No help or support from anybody.

"It's certainly upsetting and very distressing and you're in a situation where you're just having to ask everybody to help and it isn't forthcoming."

Image caption Helen Jones claims she has received one phone call from Ceredigion council but heard nothing since

Ceredigion MP Ben Lake and AM Elin Jone met six residents in Adam Street, Llechryd, on Monday to hear their concerns.

Ms Jones said it was up to elected members to ensure local authorities improved their statutory response to flood events.

"It's time there was a local action plan along the Teifi River," she said.

"Communities may span neighbouring councils but they are one community.

"Both sets of local authorities need to to work together with NRW to put a plan in place so that when another flood is triggered people know what is meant to happen and what they can do to protect themselves."

A statement from Ceredigion council said: "The council is supporting local voluntary groups and organisations on the correct protocols to follow when establishing relief funds that will offer cash support to the individuals affected.

"Social services and housing services are working closely with the residents of all 97 affected homes along the Teifi Valley to ensure that suitable alternative accommodation and support is available to them during this difficult time."