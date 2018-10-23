Image copyright Google

A three-year-old child has died after being hit by a vehicle at a private property in Carmarthenshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating the incident near Llanybydder at about 16:25 BST on Sunday.

The police said the child died at the scene and the family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police are investigating the death and the coroner and Health and Safety Executive have been informed.