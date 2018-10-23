Three-year-old child dies in Llanybydder collision
- 23 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A three-year-old child has died after being hit by a vehicle at a private property in Carmarthenshire.
Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating the incident near Llanybydder at about 16:25 BST on Sunday.
The police said the child died at the scene and the family are being supported by specially trained officers.
Police are investigating the death and the coroner and Health and Safety Executive have been informed.