Image caption Lesley Potter's body was at the couple's home in Hill Street, Mumbles

A man who claims he had just found his wife hanged was "behaving rationally" and was "not upset", a court has heard.

Derek Potter, 64, is accused of murdering his wife Lesley, 66, who was found dead at the couple's home in Swansea on 7 April.

On the second day of the trial, the court heard Mrs Potter's body was found naked, which paramedic Mark Gabb said he had never seen in hanging cases.

Mr Potter, of Hill Street, Mumbles, denies murder.

Mr Gabb told Swansea Crown Court he'd arrived at the property at around 11.40 BST, after receiving a "red call", indicating an immediate threat to life.

"We met the gentleman, Derek Potter at the front door," Mr Gabb said, adding that Potter told him he thought his wife was dead.

"He seemed to be behaving rationally - he wasn't crying, he wasn't upset."

Image caption When paramedics arrived at the couple's home in Hill Street, Mumbles, the defendant was "not upset", the court heard

Mr Gabb said Mrs Potter's body was lying on a table and noted there was a rope hanging from a beam and a knife lying on the floor.

He said it was clear Mrs Potter had died. There were marks on her neck, she was not breathing and had no pulse.

After attending to Mrs Potter, he then spoke to her husband who told him he had left his wife in the house while he went out to collect some money for around half an hour and came back to discover her body.

Mr Potter also told him that his wife had been "dependant on alcohol", Mr Gabb added.

Police did not initially treat Mrs Potters' death as suspicious and her body was released to a funeral director.

The court also heard Mr Potter had been spotted giving a "young woman" a foot massage in a pub a few weeks after his wife's death.

Mr Potter denies murder. The trial continues.