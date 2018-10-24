Image copyright South wales police Image caption Conner Marshall was found in a life-threatening condition after being beaten with a pole at Trecco Bay caravan park

The family of a teenager beaten to death by a serial offender hope the inquest into his death will answer questions now that it can go ahead.

Conner Marshall, 18, died after being attacked by David Braddon at Trecco Bay Caravan Park in Porthcawl in 2015.

A hearing in Pontypridd on Wednesday said an inquest into Mr Marshall's death can restart now Braddon has been jailed for life for his murder.

Mr Marshall's parents hope a coroner can explain how Braddon, 26, was free.

In the nine months before the murder, Braddon, of Caerphilly, breached his probation by missing eight separate meetings.

He was being monitored at the time of the killing after he was convicted for drugs offences and assaulting a police officer.

The family's barrister Lloyd Williams said it was "astonishing" Nadine and Richard Marshall, from Barry, still did not have the full facts about their son's death in March 2015.

Mr and Mrs Marshall have said the full facts of the case did not come out because Braddon pleaded guilty before being jailed for life at Cardiff Crown Court in June 2015.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption David Braddon must serve a minimum of 20 years in prison

Braddon admitted he beat Mr Marshall to death with a pole in an alcohol and drug-fuelled rage after he mistook him for someone else.

Mr Marshall died four days after he was seriously assaulted when the attacker believed he was confronting his ex-girlfriend's former partner.

The family's barrister told a pre-inquest hearing in Pontypridd they wanted to see details of Braddon's previous pre-sentence reports as well as find out why he was able to miss so many probation appointments without any consequences.

South Wales Central Coroner Andrew Barkley has now ruled that a full inquest will take place. A date for that inquest has not yet been set.