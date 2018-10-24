Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fewer than half of the council's CCTV cameras are currently working, councillors heard

New CCTV cameras will be installed by a south Wales council whose current system has been branded as outdated and not fit for purpose.

Only 27 of Blaenau Gwent's 63 cameras work, with none operational in Ebbw Vale, Brynmawr, Blaina or Cwm.

The old analogue set-up will be replaced by a digital system costing £150,000, but with just 36 cameras.

The controlling Independent group said the plan was a "positive step forwards" and "long overdue".

Monitoring of CCTV images was transferred to Newport City Council in 2014 under a five-year agreement, and has brought savings of £271,000 per year.

However, a report to councillors on Wednesday detailed a series of power and connectivity problems, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

As well as most of the cameras being out of action, the server which transmits images to be monitored in Newport no longer works and was said to be beyond repair or replacement.

A replacement server on loan from Newport only transmits the images and does not record them, the report added.

One councillor said police investigating an attack on a Blaenau Gwent employee in Tredegar had to ask nearby shops and pubs for CCTV footage as the nearest town centre camera was not working.

Councillors agreed to buy a new system of high definition cameras which would use wireless technology.

They heard Gwent Police were happy for the number of cameras to be cut from 63 to 36, including four mobile cameras.

The new system will cost £150,000 to set up, although yearly savings of £66,000 are expected.

Other options had been to try and repair the current system, or scrap CCTV coverage altogether.