A woman found dead at a house in Flintshire has been named by police.

Officers found 46-year-old Teresa Garner's body at the property on Pen-y-Ffordd in Holywell when they were called at about 10:00 BST on Wednesday.

A 51-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains custody. No-one else is being sough in connection with the inquiry.

North Wales Police said a post mortem examination will be held on Thursday.