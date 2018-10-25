Man charged after teenager stabbed in Adamsdown, Cardiff
- 25 October 2018
A man has been charged after a teenager was stabbed in Cardiff.
The 20-year-old man is due to appear before the city's magistrates on Thursday after being charged with wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon.
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed at about 15:40 BST on Tuesday in Lead Street, Adamsdown, South Wales Police said.
The force said the victim remains in hospital but his injuries were not life-threatening.