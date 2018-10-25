Image caption The street was closed to traffic and armed officers were sent to the scene

A man has been charged after a teenager was stabbed in Cardiff.

The 20-year-old man is due to appear before the city's magistrates on Thursday after being charged with wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon.

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed at about 15:40 BST on Tuesday in Lead Street, Adamsdown, South Wales Police said.

The force said the victim remains in hospital but his injuries were not life-threatening.