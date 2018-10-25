Parents fight 'cruel' Cardiff school closure plan
Parents at a Cardiff school whose head teacher has been convicted of a sex attack are fighting plans to close it.
Local councillors claim Glan-yr-Afon primary school in Llanrumney has been underfunded and was suffering from a lack of permanent leadership.
But Cardiff council said the school was only half full and surplus places were putting a "huge strain" on resources.
Former head Kevin Thomas is awaiting sentence for sexually assaulting a woman in his office.
He was suspended in 2016.
Julie Thomas, who has seen four children go through the school and has a grandson there now, said the closure plan was "cruel".
"We have had problems with heads in the school - we've had different heads over a maximum of three years," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"It's a lovely school and we need a chance."
Interim head teacher Karen Brown said she had been "really impressed" by the parents' campaign against closure.
A petition of more than 370 signatures was being presented to a full meeting of Cardiff council on Thursday.
Llanrumney's three Labour councillors - former council leader Heather Joyce, Lee Bridgeman and Keith Jones - have also objected to the closure plan drawn up by their party colleagues who run Cardiff council.
They claimed there had been a "chronic historic lack of investment" at the school, and in education in general in one of the poorest areas of the city.
The lack of a permanent head teacher had also "dramatically undermined" the running of the school, they added.
Deputy council leader Sarah Merry - responsible for education - said no decision had been taken yet to close the school.
But she added: "Having a half-empty school is simply not an option in the long run."