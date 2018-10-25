Image copyright Andrea Jones / Jonathan Pugh Image caption Repairing the landslip was "complex", Merthry council said

A "very dangerous" road struck by a landslide during Storm Callum will be closed for more than four months.

The slip between Pontsarn and Pontsticill, near Merthyr Tydfil, happened during the height of the storm.

Merthyr council said repairing the damage was proving "far more complex" due to poor ground conditions and the potential for further landslides.

The road is expected to be closed until the end of February.

People have been urged not to ignore warnings following reports of motorists moving barriers to access the road.

The council has also started building a 5m (16ft) high wall to support the highway at Fynnon Dwyn, which was also hit by a landslide.

It expects to reopen the road by 14 December.