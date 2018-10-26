Police have been given more time to question a man in connection with the murder of a woman in Flintshire.

Teresa Garner's body was found at a house in Pen-y-Ffordd, Holywell on Wednesday.

A post-mortem examination has revealed the 46-year-old died of significant head injuries.

North Wales Police said it had been granted up to 36 hours longer to question a 51-year-old man who has been in custody since Wednesday.

No-one else is being sought in connection with the inquiry.

Det Insp Chris Bell said: "The eagerness of people to support us on this investigation has been encouraging and has enabled us to make significant progress."