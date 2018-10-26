Image caption Gareth Marshall suffered multiple injures in the attack

A road rage motorist who punched a cyclist into oncoming traffic has been jailed for two years.

Darren Hefferman, 38, overtook cyclist Gareth Marshall on Beaufort Hill, Ebbw Vale, but the victim was unhappy about the way he had been passed.

Newport Crown Court heard Hefferman waited for Mr Marshall a short distance later, got out of his car and hit him - causing him to get trapped under a van.

He pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm following the 11 January attack.

The court heard Mr Marshall suffered multiple injuries, including a broken collar bone, multiple broken ribs, a damaged lung, shattered pelvis and dislocated hip.

Sentencing Hefferman, Judge Richard Williams said: "Your behaviour was arrogant, stupid and impatient. It shows a total lack of self control.

'Dream of death'

"Mr Marshall will have to live with the consequences of your actions for the rest of his life.

"This incident arose because of your total lack of ability to control your temper. Confrontations like this between road users have to be deterred."

Image copyright Gareth Marshall Image caption Mr Marshall had multiple injuries following the attack

In a victim impact statement, Mr Marshall, from Brynmawr, said he had lost fitness and confidence, and was "unable to do the simplest of things".

He added: "I dream of death or falling or being chased by a car that is trying to kill me."

Jamie Dewar, senior Crown prosecutor at CPS Wales, said: "He chose to stop his vehicle, chose to get out and chose to assault another road user, resulting in dreadful injuries.

"The CPS would like to thank the members of the public who gave details of what happened. The strength of evidence presented resulted in an early guilty plea."